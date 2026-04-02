Jam City is seeking a Lead Designer to spearhead the creative vision and development of a new puzzle title, leading the design of core gameplay systems, progression mechanics, and live operations within its mobile games portfolio. In this role, you’ll serve as the “vision keeper,” ensuring a cohesive and engaging player experience from concept through live service, while collaborating closely with product managers, engineers, and data teams to define KPIs, analyze player behavior, and continuously optimize gameplay for engagement and retention. You’ll also design and balance game economies, monetization features, and live events, translating major IP into compelling puzzle mechanics and experiences for a global audience. The ideal candidate brings extensive experience in game design—particularly within free-to-play mobile games—along with strong leadership, systems design expertise, and a deep understanding of player-centric design and live operations. Jam City is a leading mobile game developer known for globally successful titles and innovative, data-driven game experiences.

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For more information, please visit Jam City’s careers page here