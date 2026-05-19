Lionsgate is seeking an SVP, FAST Advertising & Partnerships to join its Global Lionsgate Channels organization in Santa Monica, CA. In this role, you will lead global advertising monetization strategy across Lionsgate’s expanding portfolio of FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels, with full ownership of advertising revenue growth, yield optimization, platform partnerships, and commercial performance at scale. You will oversee relationships with major FAST platforms, SSPs, DSPs, ad tech providers, agencies, and brand partners while driving innovative advertising solutions, sponsorship opportunities, and global expansion initiatives across Lionsgate’s 45+ FAST channels. Responsibilities include defining long-term monetization strategy, managing partner performance and negotiations, optimizing advertising operations, collaborating with Sales, Legal, Marketing, and international teams, and building and leading a high-performing global advertising and partnerships organization. The ideal candidate will have 15+ years of senior leadership experience in CTV, streaming, digital advertising, FAST, or ad tech, along with deep expertise in programmatic advertising, yield management, ad delivery technologies, platform partnerships, pricing strategy, and global media monetization. Strong knowledge of the CTV advertising ecosystem, including SSPs, DSPs, ad servers, and data/measurement platforms, is highly preferred. This role offers a salary range of $250,000–$300,000 annually, plus comprehensive benefits and executive-level growth opportunities.

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