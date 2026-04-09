Apple is seeking a Growth Insights Lead, Apple TV to drive subscription growth and performance strategy for its streaming business. Based in Culver City, this role leverages data and analytics to identify opportunities that increase signups, engagement, and retention across Apple TV services. You’ll analyze marketing performance, build executive-ready insights, and collaborate cross-functionally with data science, media, acquisition, and retention teams to optimize full-funnel performance. The position requires strong expertise in marketing analytics, attribution modeling, and multi-channel campaign performance, along with the ability to translate complex datasets into actionable strategies. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of digital marketing and analytics experience, a deep understanding of consumer behavior and streaming, and a proven track record of using data to drive business growth.

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For more information, please visit Apple’s careers page here