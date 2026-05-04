Roblox is seeking a Director of Business Development, Payments to lead the strategy and buildout of its next-generation global payments ecosystem, based in San Mateo, California. In this high-impact role, you will spearhead a 0-to-1 payments division, transitioning Roblox from traditional payment processing to an AI-driven orchestration model that optimizes transaction costs and scalability. You’ll lead global partnerships and high-stakes negotiations with major payment processors and financial institutions, while driving the transformation of creator payouts into a seamless, end-to-end financial platform that empowers developers worldwide. This role also involves expanding payment capabilities in emerging markets, aligning business strategy with engineering execution, and implementing performance frameworks to improve authorization rates and revenue outcomes. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of experience in fintech, digital payments, or financial services, along with a proven track record of building payment systems from the ground up, navigating global regulatory environments, and executing complex enterprise deals. This position offers a salary range of $276,310–$310,810, plus equity and comprehensive benefits.

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