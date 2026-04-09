Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a Senior Accountant, HBO Content Accounting to support financial reporting and content accounting for its direct-to-consumer streaming business, including Max. Based in Atlanta (or Knoxville), this role sits within the controllership team and is responsible for month-end and quarterly close activities, including journal entries, account reconciliations, and the capitalization and amortization of licensed and original content. You’ll collaborate cross-functionally with finance, legal, tax, and operations teams, support audits, and ensure compliance with US GAAP, SEC, and SOX requirements. The position requires strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and proficiency in Excel and financial systems (SAP preferred), along with a Bachelor’s in Accounting and ideally a CPA (or progress toward one) and experience in public accounting or media/entertainment.

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For more information, please visit Warner Bros. Discovery’s careers page here