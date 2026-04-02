Amazon is seeking a Content Growth Lead, Creator Partnerships to lead strategy and execution for multi-platform content distribution across its Creator Services ecosystem, including Prime Video, Wondery, Amazon Music, and Twitch. In this role, you’ll develop and scale distribution strategies across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Meta, optimize content performance for engagement and monetization, and build scalable workflows that support high-volume creator output. You’ll also lead and mentor a team, partner with cross-functional stakeholders, and serve as a strategic advisor to creators, helping maximize audience growth and revenue opportunities. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of experience in content distribution or creator partnerships, strong analytical and leadership skills, and deep expertise in platform algorithms and digital media strategy. This role offers a salary range of approximately $193,700–$288,200 depending on location, plus equity and benefits.

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