SoundCloud is seeking a Senior Accounting Manager to join its Finance team, based in New York, New York. In this role, you’ll lead revenue recognition and royalty payment operations, overseeing key areas including monthly close, AP/AR processes, and cross-functional finance initiatives, while acting as a player-coach by managing and developing junior accounting staff. You’ll be responsible for IFRS 15-compliant revenue recognition, maintaining and reconciling royalty liabilities across labels and publishers, overseeing creator payout accounting, and establishing strong internal controls across the royalty-to-cash cycle. You’ll also partner closely with Licensing, Payments, Engineering, Product, FP&A, and Tax teams to support new monetization features and ensure scalable, audit-ready financial processes. The ideal candidate brings 5–8+ years of accounting experience, including Big 4 and high-growth environments, along with direct experience in the music, streaming, or digital media ecosystem, strong knowledge of IFRS 15, and experience with ERP systems and payment platforms. This role offers a salary range of $110,000–$130,000, plus equity, bonus potential, and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit SoundCloud’s careers page here