Roku is seeking a VP, Deputy General Counsel – Strategic Litigation & IP to lead its global litigation and intellectual property strategy, based in Austin, Texas. In this role, you’ll oversee high-stakes litigation matters, IP enforcement, and dispute resolution, while developing proactive strategies to protect Roku’s technology, products, and brand across global markets. You’ll manage outside counsel, guide internal stakeholders on risk mitigation and legal strategy, and collaborate cross-functionally with product, engineering, and business teams to address complex legal challenges related to content distribution, platform technology, and advertising ecosystems. Additionally, you’ll play a key role in shaping IP portfolio strategy, handling patent, trademark, and copyright matters, and advising on emerging legal issues in streaming, connected TV, and digital media. The ideal candidate brings extensive litigation and IP experience, strong leadership managing legal teams and external partners, and a deep understanding of technology and media law in a fast-evolving environment. This executive role offers a competitive compensation package including base salary, bonus, and equity, along with comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit Roku’s careers page here