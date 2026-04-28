Sony Music Entertainment is seeking a Financial Analyst, Royalty & Revenue (Ceremony of Roses) to support royalty reporting and financial analysis across multiple revenue streams, based in Los Angeles (Culver City), California. In this role, you’ll manage royalty reporting across tour, ecommerce, retail, and licensing channels, ensuring accurate interpretation of contracts, reconciliation of revenue data, and resolution of discrepancies. You’ll build and maintain forecasting models, analyze performance against projections, and deliver insights to support strategic decision-making, while also conducting margin and profitability analysis for product launches and merchandise initiatives. Additionally, you’ll support month-end close activities, assist with accruals and financial reconciliations, and collaborate with accounting and cross-functional teams on reporting and process improvements. The ideal candidate brings 2–4 years of experience in finance or accounting, strong Excel and financial modeling skills, and familiarity with royalty structures or revenue-share models, along with the ability to translate data into actionable insights. This role offers a salary range of $71,000–$80,000, plus comprehensive benefits and development opportunities.

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