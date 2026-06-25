Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a VP, Production to oversee production operations for alternative series, managing production strategy, budgets, schedules, staffing, vendors, and execution across assigned projects. In this role, you will provide executive leadership across the production lifecycle, including pre-production planning, production management, cost oversight, crew coordination, vendor relationships, and operational problem-solving to ensure high-quality content is delivered efficiently and within budget. You’ll collaborate closely with creative teams, executives, and internal departments to develop production plans, manage resources, approve production documentation, and drive successful execution across multiple projects. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of television, film, or video production experience, with strong expertise in production workflows, budgeting, cost management, team leadership, and cross-functional collaboration across scripted and/or unscripted content. This role offers a salary range of $177,100–$328,900 annually, plus potential bonuses, short- and long-term incentives, comprehensive health benefits, retirement savings plans, paid time off, and additional Warner Bros. Discovery benefits.

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